Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Saudi Aramco Refinery in Riyadh

Reuters reported citing Houthi-run television that the Yemeni Shiite militants had attacked Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh using a drone.
While Saudi authorities have yet to comment on the claim, Aramco aid its fire control teams and the Saudi civil defence had contained a limited fire that erupted in the early evening in a storage containers at the refinery.
Earlier in July, Saudi forces managed to intercept a Badr-1 ballistic missie launched by Houthi forces at the Saudi city of Jizan.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)