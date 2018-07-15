Yemeni Prime Minister Arrives in Riyadh to Discuss Peace Process – Reports

"It is a great honor for me to be appointed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to observe the discussion of ideas related to the peace process in general and to Al Hudaydah in particular," Daghr said as quoted by the Yemen News Agency (SABA).
The media noted that the Yemeni prime minister would meet in Riyadh with ambassadors of Arab and other countries.
Earlier this week, media reported that UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths met with Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to discuss humanitarian aspects of the ongoing military conflict in the country.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by Hadi and the Houthi movement, with Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations carrying out airstrikes against the rebels at the government's request since March 2015.
