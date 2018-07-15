Yemeni Prime Minister Arrives in Riyadh to Discuss Peace Process – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh in order to participate in the discussion of a peace settlement in Yemen as well as of the situation around the port city of Al Hudaydah, the Yemen News Agency reported, citing the official’s statement.

"It is a great honor for me to be appointed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to observe the discussion of ideas related to the peace process in general and to Al Hudaydah in particular," Daghr said as quoted by the Yemen News Agency (SABA).

The media noted that the Yemeni prime minister would meet in Riyadh with ambassadors of Arab and other countries.

Earlier this week, media reported that UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths met with Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to discuss humanitarian aspects of the ongoing military conflict in the country.

READ MORE: Saudi Forces Intercept Houthi Missile Targeting Jizan — Reports

© AFP 2018 / NABIL HASSAN Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Houthi HQ in Hodeidah Despite Ceasefire - Source

The situation in Yemen has further deteriorated since June, when the government troops supported by the coalition launched an offensive on the Al Hudaydah port controlled by the Houthis.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by Hadi and the Houthi movement, with Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations carrying out airstrikes against the rebels at the government's request since March 2015.