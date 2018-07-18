Thousands of Syrians From Towns in Idlib Are Set for Evacuation - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Thousands of residents of the Syrian besieged settlements of Fua and Kefraya in northern Idlib province will be evacuated after the relevant agreement has been reached between the militants and the Syrian government, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The agreement was concluded two months after over 40 hostages were released in the settlement of Estabraq in Idlib. The new deal also stipulates the release of remaining hostages in Estabraq, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, the Jabhat Nusra terror group has reinforced attacks on the government's army and civilians in the Syrian province of Idlib over the past 24 hours, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said Tuesday.

© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev Idlib Liberation Would Bring End to Syria War - Syrian Military

"Despite the ceasefire regime, the intensity of firing by the militants of the banned terror group Jabhat al-Nusra operating in the Idlib province has increased. The firing targeting the government forces and civilians has been registered in the provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo," the statement said.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones created during the Astana reconciliation talks. While the government forces have by now recovered authority over most of the country, Idlib remains largely under militants' control.

Moscow has been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.