Thousands of Syrians From Towns in Idlib Are Set for Evacuation - Reports

The agreement was concluded two months after over 40 hostages were released in the settlement of Estabraq in Idlib. The new deal also stipulates the release of remaining hostages in Estabraq, according to the agency.
Meanwhile, the Jabhat Nusra terror group has reinforced attacks on the government's army and civilians in the Syrian province of Idlib over the past 24 hours, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said Tuesday.
Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones created during the Astana reconciliation talks. While the government forces have by now recovered authority over most of the country, Idlib remains largely under militants' control.
Moscow has been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
