Register
03:50 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo provided on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Civil Defense workers inspecting a damages building after a bombing that targeted the office of Ajnad al-Koukaz, a militant group consisting of foreign fighters mostly from the Caucuses and Russia, in Idlib, Syria

    Syria’s Idlib Residents Warn of Potential Provocation by White Helmets

    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    121

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Residents of the Syrian province of Idlib have warned the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation about potential provocation by the White Helmets group that may involve the use of chemical agents, head of the Center Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said Wednesday.

    "Residents of the Syrian province of Idlib called the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria warning about upcoming provocation by the White Helmets organization. According to the residents, a convoy of six cars with White Helmets emblems and a truck, loaded with individual protection equipment, visual equipment and seven rockets, as well as with canisters filled with liquids, arrived in the city of Idlib on Sunday," Tsygankov said.

    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.
    © Sputnik / Morad Saeed
    White Helmets Plotting False Flag Chemical Attack in Southern Syria – Sources
    The general added that upon arrival, four unknown individuals had been loading rockets’ warheads with liquid and powder. The truck took the missiles in the direction of the city of Maarat al-Numan and was later followed by the White Helmets convoy.

    The White Helmets reported in April an alleged chemical attack in Syrian city of Douma, which they claim was performed by the Syrian government, who has refuted all the allegations. The chemical attack allegations triggered massive missile strikes against government targets in Syria, launched by France, the United States and the UK.

    Later, an 11-year-old Syrian boy captioned at the White Helmets' video and his father as well as several witnesses including doctors from the Douma hospital revealed that the footage was staged by the group.

    Related:

    Russian Army Busts Nusra Filming Fake Footage to Accuse Russia, Syria in Idlib
    UN Secretary General Calls for Investigation of Air Strikes in Syria's Idlib
    Syrian Army Seizes Foreign-Made Weapons Slated for Militants in Idlib - Reports
    Turkish Observation Posts in Syria's Idlib to Be Constructed in Week - Erdogan
    Graffiti Saying Trump's Strikes 'Are Rooster's Flatulence' Appears in Idlib
    Tags:
    provocation, White Helmets, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse