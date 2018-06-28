Syria’s Idlib Residents Warn of Potential Provocation by White Helmets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Residents of the Syrian province of Idlib have warned the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation about potential provocation by the White Helmets group that may involve the use of chemical agents, head of the Center Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said Wednesday.

"Residents of the Syrian province of Idlib called the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria warning about upcoming provocation by the White Helmets organization. According to the residents, a convoy of six cars with White Helmets emblems and a truck, loaded with individual protection equipment, visual equipment and seven rockets, as well as with canisters filled with liquids, arrived in the city of Idlib on Sunday," Tsygankov said.

© Sputnik / Morad Saeed White Helmets Plotting False Flag Chemical Attack in Southern Syria – Sources

The general added that upon arrival, four unknown individuals had been loading rockets’ warheads with liquid and powder. The truck took the missiles in the direction of the city of Maarat al-Numan and was later followed by the White Helmets convoy.

The White Helmets reported in April an alleged chemical attack in Syrian city of Douma, which they claim was performed by the Syrian government, who has refuted all the allegations. The chemical attack allegations triggered massive missile strikes against government targets in Syria, launched by France, the United States and the UK.

Later, an 11-year-old Syrian boy captioned at the White Helmets' video and his father as well as several witnesses including doctors from the Douma hospital revealed that the footage was staged by the group.