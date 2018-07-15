Israel Mobilizing Reserve Soldiers to Reinforce Air Defense Amid Gaza Escalation

"In accordance with the situation assessment, the IDF reinforced its Iron Dome aerial defense batteries in the area of Gush Dan in central Israel and in southern Israel. In addition, several reserve soldiers were called up to reinforce the Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said on Twitter.
On Saturday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) hit dozens of targets belonging to militants in the Gaza Strip, while Hamas militants supported by Islamic Jihad group fired about 200 rockets and projectiles on southern Israel. The hostilities lasted for about 24 hours and ended after Palestinian militant groups said that a ceasefire arrangement had been coordinated with Israel through Egypt's mediation efforts.
Israeli politicians and military did not rule out new rounds of confrontation despite the relative calm.
"Moments ago, an IDF aircraft targeted a squad that was launching arson balloons from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the IDF added.
According to the Palestinian authorities, some 140 people have been killed and thousands of others wounded by the Israeli forces since then.
