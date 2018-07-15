Register
17:09 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    An Israeli army tank fires towards the Gaza Strip (File)

    Israeli Defense Chief Warns Hamas Will 'Pay Heavy Price' Amid New Escalation

    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The IDF has struck more than 40 targets in the Gaza Strip in the most extensive daytime attack since 2014's Operation Protective Edge in response to the recent attacks by Hamas, which has fired about 100 rockets and projectiles at southern Israel.

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has warned that Hamas will regret it if it does not cease hostilities.

    "We have been through a stormy weekend. With regards to the rest of the week, it is important to emphasize that we have no intention of tolerating this — not rockets, not kites, not drones — nothing. I hope that Hamas has drawn conclusions, and if they do not reach a conclusion, they will need to pay a heavy price," Lieberman noted.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Hamas had been hit "substantially and hard" and vowed that the Palestinian militants would suffer the consequences of attacking Israel.

    "Our policy is clear: Whoever hurts us, we will hit them with great strength. This is what we did yesterday. The IDF dealt Hamas the harshest blow since Operation Protective Edge. I hope that they got the message; if not, they will get it later," the prime minister stated at a weekly cabinet meeting.

    READ MORE: Israel Fires Missile Interceptor Rocket at Drone From Syria — IDF

    According to the IDF, some 200 rockets and missiles were fired by Hamas at Israeli areas near the Gaza Strip over the weekend. Israeli forces were unable to intercept all of them, with dozens of people being injured as a result of the strikes.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Prime Minister Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Increase Strikes on Hamas as Necessary
    The situation along the Israel-Gaza border has significantly deteriorated since late March, when a rally called the "Great March of Return" began on the border, with Palestinian protesters claiming the right of return for Palestinians displaced during the war that followed Israel's creation in 1948.

    During the riots, Palestinians used balloons and kites to drop incendiaries on Israeli territory.

    In turn, the Israeli side has been using lethal force to suppress the rallies, citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on Hamas.

    Related:

    Israeli Military Fires Patriot Missile at Unidentified Drone From Syria - IDF
    Suspected Car-Ramming Attack Injures Three People in West Bank - IDF
    IDF Claims Palestinians Using Condom Fire Balloons (VIDEO)
    IDF Strikes Over a Dozen Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    missile attacks, terrorists, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, Avigdor Liberman, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse