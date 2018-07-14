Protester Killed, Dozens Injured in Clashes With Police in S Iraq - Reports

Tens of police officers were injured in clashes with protesters as well, according to Al Sumaria broadcaster.
Protest actions began in southern Iraq about a week ago in the port city of Basra. The situation worsened after the death of a demonstrator last Sunday protesting against unemployment and deterioration of the situation in the communal sector.
READ MORE: Iraq, Saudi Arabia Resume Air Traffic After 27-Year Halt
According to the broadcaster, earlier on Friday, protesters broke into the international airport in the Iraqi city of Najaf and also seized the building of provincial administration. Iraq's state television reported later, however, that the protestors withdrew from the airport and air traffic was resumed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)