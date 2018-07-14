Protester Killed, Dozens Injured in Clashes With Police in S Iraq - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least one protester was killed and dozens of others were injured in clashes with police in southern Iraqi Governorate of Maysan during anti-government demonstrations, local media reported on Friday.

Tens of police officers were injured in clashes with protesters as well, according to Al Sumaria broadcaster.

Protest actions began in southern Iraq about a week ago in the port city of Basra. The situation worsened after the death of a demonstrator last Sunday protesting against unemployment and deterioration of the situation in the communal sector.

The protesters, in particular, demand that the authorities put an end to disruptions with electricity and water supply. Protests are now spreading to other southern provinces of the country.

According to the broadcaster, earlier on Friday, protesters broke into the international airport in the Iraqi city of Najaf and also seized the building of provincial administration. Iraq's state television reported later, however, that the protestors withdrew from the airport and air traffic was resumed.