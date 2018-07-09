Register
09 July 2018
    Syrian President Bashar Assad

    Assad Vows to Free All of Syria, No Matter Whose Control Territories are Under

    © AP Photo / SANA, File
    Middle East
    5100

    The Syrian president held a meeting at the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday discussing the internal, regional and international political situation and Syria's foreign and domestic policy objectives.

    Damascus will "liberate the territories of all Syrian provinces, no matter whose control they are under," Assad said, as cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency.

    "The process of Syria's post-war reconstruction is our biggest priority, and we will engage in the restoration of the national economy alongside the ongoing anti-terrorist operations," Assad added.

    "President #Assad has an open dialogue with Foreign Affairs Ministry diplomats on the internal, regional and international political situation, diplomatic work and the political and social future of Syria."

    Assad pointed to the return of refugees who left the country during the war as another urgent problem.

    The president emphasized the need for "dialogue between Syrians at all levels," which he emphasized should lead to a "pact of national accord." Assad accused the Western powers and the US specifically of "obstructing the activation of the political process" in the war-torn country.

    The seven year war in Syria has had a severe impact on the country's economy. In May, Assad estimated that the country may need up to $400 billion and over a decade to rebuild. In an interview with Russian media last month, Assad emphasized that notwithstanding Syria's difficulties, Damascus 'does not need the West' to rebuild if the latter is unwilling, because they are prone to acting in a predatory manner.

    Tags:
    liberation, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, United States
