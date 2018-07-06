Pakistani Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Pakistani court sentenced the country's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in jail and $10.5 million fine on corruption charges, Geo News broadcaster reported on Friday.

The ex-prime minister's daughter, Maryam Sharif, was sentenced to seven years in jail and a $2.6 million fine, Geo News reported.

© AP Photo / B.K. Bangash Pundit Suggests Political Future of Pakistan Depends on Ex-PM's Fate

Nawaz Sharif and his family were sentenced over the acquisition of four apartments in London. The court reportedly ruled that the apartments should be seized by the government.

In 2017 Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled to remove Sharif from office following a nearly year-long corruption investigation into his family, triggered by the publications of the Mossack Fonseca leaked tax haven schemes in the German Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. According to the outlet, Sharif's two sons and daughter owned at least three offshore companies registered on the British Virgin Islands.

READ MORE: Pakistan Ruling Party Chooses Shehbaz Sharif to Replace Brother as PM

However, Sharif remained the head of the ruling party until February 2018, when the court ruled that politicians disqualified from holding public office also were not allowed to lead a party, forcing him to resign.