Iran: EU Package on Extending Nuclear Deal 'Disappointing'

"Unfortunately, the proposed package lacks a practical solution and a specific method for continuing cooperation and simply reiterates the general nature of the commitment, similar to what the European Union did in its statements earlier," Rouhani stressed, calling the proposals "disappointing."
Moreover, Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone on Thursday that the EU's package of economic measures to offset the US pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal doesn't go far enough, according to Reuters.
Wednesday, Rouhani said at a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that his country would stay in the nuclear pact if the European Union upheld the commitments previously made by the United States.
"If the EU can fill in for US commitments made in the deal, Iran will stay in it," Rouhani said in Vienna, according to his website. "Currently, we are waiting for European countries’ package on how to save the deal."
However, Rouhani warned the US Wednesday that it had not thought about the consequences of attacking Iranian petroleum exports, saying the country would "firmly resist" any threat to its national interests.
