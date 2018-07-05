Register
    Iran: EU Package on Extending Nuclear Deal 'Disappointing'

    During talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described as disappointing the package of proposals to preserve the Iran nuclear deal submitted by France, Britain and Germany, according to a statement posted on Rouhani's official website on Thursday.

    "Unfortunately, the proposed package lacks a practical solution and a specific method for continuing cooperation and simply reiterates the general nature of the commitment, similar to what the European Union did in its statements earlier," Rouhani stressed, calling the proposals "disappointing."

    Moreover, Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone on Thursday that the EU's package of economic measures to offset the US pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal doesn't go far enough, according to Reuters.

    Iranian FM: Washington Tries to Force Tehran's Withdrawal From JCPOA
    "The package proposed by Europe … does not meet all our demands," Rouhani said.

    Wednesday, Rouhani said at a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that his country would stay in the nuclear pact if the European Union upheld the commitments previously made by the United States.

    "If the EU can fill in for US commitments made in the deal, Iran will stay in it," Rouhani said in Vienna, according to his website. "Currently, we are waiting for European countries’ package on how to save the deal."

    Moscow Ready to Join EU Safeguard Measures Amid US Exit From JCPOA
    The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Iran and six world powers – the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, France, Germany and China – came under harsh criticism by US President Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign. He ended US participation in the pact in May, announcing the phased return of sanctions on Tehran, most notably its oil sales.

    However, Rouhani warned the US Wednesday that it had not thought about the consequences of attacking Iranian petroleum exports, saying the country would "firmly resist" any threat to its national interests.

