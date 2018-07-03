Libyan Navy: Dozens Reported Missing After Migrant Boat Sunk Off Libyan Coast

TRIPOLI (Sputnik) - Over 60 people went missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea, a representative of the Libyan Navy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the Libyan Navy's representative, the boat was carrying a total of 104 migrants, with at least 63 of them now being missing.

Meanwhile, the Libyan coast guard has managed to rescue as many as 276 individuals from three migrant vessels detected near the country's coast, including 41 migrants from the sunken boat, the representative added. There are citizens of several countries among those rescued.

The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the information provided by the International Migration Organization (IOM), nearly 41,000 migrant sea arrivals have been detected in Europe in the period from January 1 to June 20, with at least 960 attempts to reach the European continent by sea having resulted in deaths.