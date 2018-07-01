WATCH: Israeli Army Reinforces Positions Near Golan Heights Border With Syria

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that it was bolstering its defenses near the Golan Heights border with Syria with tanks and artillery. It underlined, however, that it would follow a policy of non-intervention in the Syrian conflict.

The decision to strengthen its defenses in the area was taken after the Syrian Army had escalated its fight against militants as part of an ongoing aerial and ground-based anti-terrorist operation launched close to the border with Jordan and Israel.

Previously, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated that the country would not accept refugees from the conflict zone, but had expressed a readiness to provide humanitarian aid to them.

Meanwhile, the IDF posted a video of their reinforcements in the area.