WATCH: Israeli Army Reinforces Positions Near Golan Heights Border With Syria

The decision to strengthen its defenses in the area was taken after the Syrian Army had escalated its fight against militants as part of an ongoing aerial and ground-based anti-terrorist operation launched close to the border with Jordan and Israel.
READ MORE: Israel Wants Only Pro-Assad Troops at Border, Boosts Presence Near Syria
Previously, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated that the country would not accept refugees from the conflict zone, but had expressed a readiness to provide humanitarian aid to them.
Meanwhile, the IDF posted a video of their reinforcements in the area.
Following a situation assessment in the Northern Command, it was decided to reinforce the 210th Division in the Golan Heights with additional armor and artillery troops pic.twitter.com/anBm5bO10g— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 1, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)