Register
12:07 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Israeli-occupied Golan Heights shows smoke billowing from the Syrian side of the border

    Israel Wants to See Only Pro-Gov't Troops Near Border As Assad's Op Makes Gains

    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    425

    The Israeli military has reportedly drawn its "red lines" for the ongoing fighting between the Syrian government and militants along its northern border, ruling out a direct clash with pro-Assad forces and claiming that they alone must take over the conflict zone.

    The Israeli military is reported by Reuters to have sent tank and artillery reinforcements to the Syrian front as a precaution. The IDF stressed it would stick to its policy of non-intervention in the Syrian conflict and reaffirmed its committment to border security.

    The report comes shortly after Haaretz said Israeli defense officials ruled out a direct confrontation between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Syrian Army in the wake of a pro-government offensive against the al-Nusra Front and Daesh* terrorist groups in southwestern Syria near the border with Israel.

    According to Israeli officials cited by the media outlet, pro-Assad forces must be the only ones to enter the conflict zone near Israel's de facto northern border and take control over it when the strife is over, while Tel Aviv does not intend to allow other forces and armed groups to take over the area or join the Syrian army.

    Protesters carry Nusra Front flags and shout slogans during an anti-government protest after Friday prayers in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria, March 11, 2016
    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Al-Nusra Attack on Pro-Gov't Settlements in South Syria Repelled - Russian MoD

    In a meeting between senior defense officials, Israel addressed an array of scenarios it would not tolerate from the Syrian troops or other forces in the area, the report says.

    The general line, Haaretz notes, is that there will be no compromises when it comes to maintaining the 1974 agreement, which provided for a buffer zone between the two countries, kept free of military forces and heavy weapons.

    Israel is also keeping a close eye on the situation in the area, to verify which forces are affiliated with President Bashar al-Assad.

    The report comes shortly after the IDF were put on high alert in the disputed Golan Heights, preparing for potential side-effects from the strife near the country's northern border.

    READ MORE: Israeli Army on High Alert in Golan Heights as Syria Intensifies Op in Daraa

    The move was made following the Syrian army's advances against insurgents during the ongoing aerial and ground-based anti-terrorist offensive the local government has launched in the territories near the border with Jordan and Israel. Tens of thousands of civilians living in the conflict zone began to flee towards the Israeli-held Golan Heights as the government forces pushed deeper into the area.

    In response to a massive influx of Syrian asylum-seekers in Israel's north, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman claimed that although Tel Aviv wouldn't take in refugees, it was ready to provide humanitarian aid.

    A mock road sign for Damascus, the capital of Syria, and a cutout of a soldier, are displayed in an old outpost in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Thursday, May 10, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Syrian Army Enhancing Anti-Aircraft Defenses Near Israeli Border on Golan Heights - Reports

    Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights has been condemned by the international community, with the UN recognizing the Golan Heights as occupied Syrian territory.

    In 2016, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Tel Aviv would never return the Golan Heights to Damascus; the territory was annexed by Israel in 1981 after their seizure from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.

    The Golan Heights buffer zone was created in line with the 1974 disengagement agreement which followed the 1973 Yom Kippur war, in which Syria failed to retake the disputed area.

    *al-Nusra and Daesh (aka ISIS, IS, ISIL) are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia

    Related:

    US Military Presence in Syria No Longer Makes Any Sense - Syrian Parliament Sec.
    Russia Sees Threat of Iran-Israel Strife Escalating in Syria – Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    offensive, terrorist, Daesh, Al-Nusra Front, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Syria, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse