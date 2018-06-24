Register
24 June 2018
    Members from a coalition of rebel groups called Jaish al Fateh, also known as Army of Fatah (Conquest Army), man a checkpoint in Idlib city, Syria July 18, 2017. Picture taken July 18, 2017

    Russian Army Busts Nusra Filming Fake Footage to Accuse Russia, Syria in Idlib

    Militants from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Tahrir al-Sham) are preparing false flag attacks in Syria, including fake footage of the civilians' evacuation by militants and the restoration of buildings said to be destroyed by Russian and Syrian air strikes, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported.

    "The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria received information about the upcoming Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist provocation by telephone from residents of Idlib Governorate. According to the Syrians, who spoke to the center's officers, last Friday a film crew from the news agency of one of the Middle Eastern countries came to the province. This group, together with the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, made fake videos about the evacuation of civilians to Alhelal al-Ahmar Hospital and the terrorists' active "restoration" of civilian infrastructure, allegedly destroyed by Russian and Syrian air strikes," the center's statement says.

    As the Russian Reconciliation Center specified, the film crew used for their footage residential buildings which had been destroyed during clashes between different militant groups in the area.

    READ MORE: Equipment in Syria's Douma Chemical Lab Made in EU, N America — Russian MoD

    syrische Stadt Idlib (Archivbild)
    © AFP 2018 / Karam Al-Masri
    UN Secretary General Calls for Investigation of Air Strikes in Syria's Idlib
    According to the information received by the center, the fake films were set to be released by some Arabian and Western media outlets and then blamed on Russia. The Russian reconciliation center concluded that this would also play into the hands of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, helping them to receive funding from Western non-government organizations operating in Idlib.

    Local residents cited by the center stated that the film crew had come to the province last Friday.

    Various terrorist and militant factions operate in the Syrian province of Idlib, where one of the Syrian de-escalation zones is located. In particular, in April, militants from the Damascus neighborhood of Eastern Ghouta withdrew from the area and were transported to Idlib.

    READ MORE: Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims of Strike on Syrian Village on June 7

    fake footage, Idlib, Syria
