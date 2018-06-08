Register
15:10 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russia's Su-24 bomber lands at the Hmeymim air base in Latakia, Syria. File photo

    Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims of Strike on Syrian Village on June 7

    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russian Defense Ministry on Friday refuted the allegations of an airstrike carried out by a Russian warplane on June 7 near the village of Zardana in Syria's Idlib province.

    "All reports of the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the White Helmets about the alleged strike carried out by a Russian warplane in the evening of June 7 near the settlement of Zardana in the Idlib province are untrue," the ministry's statement read.

    The ministry noted that over the past 24 hours the area had been a site of "violent clashes between a large detachment of the al-Nusra Front* terrorist organization  and its implacable enemy, Jaysh Al-Ahrar opposition group, with the use of heavy artillery weapons."

    The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as well as the so-called Syrian Civil Defense (SCD), commonly known as the White Helmets, founded in Turkey in 2013 by former British officer James Le Mesurier, have repeatedly accused both Syrian and Russian forces of numerous assaults against civilians. The information from these organizations, however, has never been buttressed up by facts: the independent investigative bodies have never found any evidence to substantiate the claims.

    READ MORE: Why Accusations of Chemical Weapons Used by Syrian Army 'Not Supported by Facts'

    Thus, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said that the White Helmets and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) cannot be considered to be reliable sources as they have been repeatedly caught spreading fake reports on the situation in Syria.

    READ MORE: Coincidence? White Helmets Work Only in 'Areas Where Islamist Groups Operate'

    *al-Nusra Front - a terror group, banned in Russia

    Tags:
    airstrike, White Helmets, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Idlib, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse