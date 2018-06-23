Syrian Militants Receive US-Made Arms Via Border With Jordan – Iranian Media

The militant groups operating in southern Syria received a large quantity of US-manufactured weapons and munitions, including anti-tank TOW missiles, FARS news agency reports.
According to FARS, the weaponry was delivered via the border with Jordan as part of a new "US plan to provide more backup for terrorists" in Syria.
Earlier this month, the Syrian Army intensified its activities in the country’s militant-held southwestern reaches that border Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
READ MORE: Russian MoD: Syrian Army, FSA Repel al-Nusra Attack in South De-escalation Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry added that the Syrian government forces, aided by the Free Syrian Army, which recently sided with Damascus, repelled over a thousand al-Nusra Front* attacks.
* al-Nusra Front — a terrorist organization banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)