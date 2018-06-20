IDF Strikes Nearly Dozen Hamas Targets in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked at least eight Hamas targets in Gaza Strip in response to a massive shelling, the IDF press service said.

According to the IDF statement, Israeli Fighter jets hit additional targets in "three military compounds" in Gaza Strip that allegedly belong to the Hamas.

​According to IDF, Hamas has launched at least 18 projectiles targeting southern part of Israel on Wednesday night. However, there is no report on casualties.

Tensions between the Israeli and Palestinians flared up amid the Great March of Return rally, which began in the Gaza Strip on March 30. Along with mass protests, Palestinians are also using balloons and kites to send arsons to the Israeli territory.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force attacked three military targets of the Hamas in southern Gaza Strip in response to repeated launch of explosive balloons by Palestinians.

The Israeli side has been using lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on Hamas. The violent clashes have already claimed dozens lives.

