IAF Hits 3 Hamas Targets in Response to Continuing Arson Balloon Launches

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked three military targets of the Hamas in southern Gaza Strip in response to the repeated launch of explosive balloons by Palestinians, the IDF press service said.

"Earlier tonight, Wednesday June 20, IAF fighter jets targeted three military targets in a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip. The strike was conducted in response to the repeated launching of incendiary kites and balloons with explosive devices attached to them from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the IDF posted on its Twitter.

According to the statement, the IDF is determined to increase the intensity of response to the Hamas terror attacks. The IDF noted the Hamas movement was responsible for all the violence taking place at the Gaza Strip and it would "bear the consequences."

On Monday, the IAF attacked an infrastructure facility in the Gaza Strip belonging to Hamas in response to arson balloons launched by Palestinians.

Tensions between the Israeli and Palestinians flared up amid the Great March of Return rally, which began in the Gaza Strip on March 30. Along with mass protests, Palestinians are also using balloons and kites to send arsons to the Israeli territory.

The Israeli side has been using lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on Hamas. The violent clashes have reportedly left over 120 people killed.