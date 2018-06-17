Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Residents of Syrian Hama

LATAKIA (Syria) (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation has delivered humanitarian aid to the residents of El Shiyha town in the western Hama province, Artur Yevseyev, a spokesman of the center, said Sunday.

"Today the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation is holding activities in El Shiyha settlement. We have delivered about 500 food packages here," Yevseyev told reporters.

The official added that Russian military medics had established a medical post in the settlement.

In February the Syrian army announced that it has completely cleared Hama and Aleppo provinces terrorists.

Syria has been plagued by a civil war since 2011, after the Arab Spring protests turned violent. A number of countries, including Russia, have been taking steps aimed at the settlement of the humanitarian crisis by providing aid to the Syrians and contributing to the restoration of the country.

Recently, local media reported that a highway connecting the Syrian provinces of Homs and Hama had been reopened after seven years of closure due to the activity of terrorist groups in the area.