Register
23:08 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian government forces gather in the village of Obeid, in the southern part of Aleppo province on January 18, 2018, as they advance towards the Abu Duhur military airport in the ongoing offensive against opposition fighters

    Syrian Army Announces Full Liberation of Hama, Aleppo Provinces From Daesh

    © AFP 2018/ George OURFALIAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian army has completely cleared Hama and Aleppo provinces of Daesh terrorists, the Syrian army said in a statement on Friday.

    "The Syrian army, together with the allied forces, has liberated a large number of settlements in Hama, Aleppo and Idlib provinces… This is a strategic success, since it means a complete purge of Hama and Aleppo provinces of Islamic State group, as well as the elimination of the majority of the Nusra Front militants in the south of Aleppo province," the army statement, quoted by the state-run SANA news agency, said.

    A Turkish military convoy passes through Kafr Halab in the south of Aleppo province on February 5, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ AAREF WATAD
    WATCH Turkish Military Vehicles Enter Syria's Aleppo
    Earlier, a source familiar with the situation reported that the Syrian Army have managed to expel terrorists from the majority of villages and settlements in south-east of the Syrian province of Aleppo.

    In December, another source told Sputnik that some 100 people, both militants and civilians, who cooperated with them, surrendered to the Syrian authorities within the framework of the program of national reconciliation.

    Related:

    Syrian Government Forces Liberate Majority of Villages in South-Eastern Aleppo
    'Reunite With Families in Aleppo' - Danish Party Tells Syrian Refugees
    Syrian Army Liberates 8 Settlements in North of Hama Province - Source
    Syrian Army's Warplane Downed by Militants Near Hama, Pilot Killed - Reports
    WATCH Russian Airstrikes Send Terrorists Fleeing in Syria’s Hama
    Tags:
    Idlib, Hama, Aleppo, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    CAS Bulldoser
    Olympic Steamroller
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok