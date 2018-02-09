Syrian Army Announces Full Liberation of Hama, Aleppo Provinces From Daesh

"The Syrian army, together with the allied forces, has liberated a large number of settlements in Hama, Aleppo and Idlib provinces… This is a strategic success, since it means a complete purge of Hama and Aleppo provinces of Islamic State group, as well as the elimination of the majority of the Nusra Front militants in the south of Aleppo province," the army statement, quoted by the state-run SANA news agency, said.
In December, another source told Sputnik that some 100 people, both militants and civilians, who cooperated with them, surrendered to the Syrian authorities within the framework of the program of national reconciliation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)