Erdogan: Turkey Plans to Accept 40Mln Tourists in 2018

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish authorities expect that the country will accept up to 40 million foreign tourists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

"We are planning to accept 14 million tourists in Antalya this year. A total number of tourists in Turkey could reach 40 million that will result in revenues estimated at $32 billion," Erdogan said during a rally in Antalya, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

© AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand Turkish President Erdogan Threatens 'Operation' Against US Rating Agency

The politician added that the number of tourists in Antalya, the major resort city, had increased by 57 percent if to compare with 2016.

In March, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Numan Kurtulmus told Sputnik that the country expected six million Russian tourists to visit in 2018, noting that last year the number of Russian tourists in Turkey had amounted to 4.7 million, which makes it a 1.3-million increase.

READ MORE: Russian Cooperation Agency Planning Language Course for Turkish Tourism Workers

In 2017, Turkey was visited by over 32 million tourists, according to the Turkish minister of culture and tourism.