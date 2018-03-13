Register
20:39 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    View of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey. (File)

    Turkey Expects 6Mln Russian Tourists in 2018 - Turkish Tourism Minister

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 42

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - Turkey expects six million Russian tourists to visit the country in 2018, which is a 1.3-million increase compared to the previous year, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Numan Kurtulmus told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that it was "a good sign."

    "Regarding tour operators who dominate the Russian market, according to my quick observation from there, we are expecting approximately six million Russian tourists will come and visit Turkey this year, according to the numbers of early reservations they have. So it is a very good sign," Kurtulmus said on the sidelines of the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (MITT), pointing out that last year the number of Russian tourists in Turkey had amounted to 4.7 million.

    READ MORE: Russia Agrees to Speed Air Defense System Delivery to Turkey

    The minister noted that after a worsening of bilateral ties in 2015, the two countries had managed to quickly restore cooperation in the tourism industry.

    Turkish police secure the area near an art gallery where the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Turkey Arrests Exhibition Organizer Over Russian Ambassador Karlov Assassination
    "We have so many good opportunities in Turkey. We have very diversified options in Turkish tourism. We hope some of these areas will attract the attention of Russians to come and visit these particular lands," Kurtulmus said.

    He also praised the beauty and rich culture of Russia.

    "You also have a very beautiful country… So we will also encourage our Russian counterparts to come and make some marketing activities in Turkey to attract the Turkish visitors to come and visit Russia," Kurtulmus concluded.

    Moscow-Ankara ties have significantly worsened after Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 aircraft flying on an anti-terror mission over Syria. Russia's retaliatory measures against Ankara included restrictions on the activities of Turkish organizations in Russia, a hiring freeze on Russian employers seeking to employ Turkish workers and a ban on certain food imports since January 1, 2016.

    Bilateral ties began to improve following Turkey's apology in June 2016, and on May 22, 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement on the mutual lifting of multiple restrictions.

    Related:

    Russia Agrees to Speed Air Defense System Delivery to Turkey
    Russia a 'Natural Ally' to US Against China, Iran and Turkey – Bannon
    'NATO Has No Reason to Worry About Our Cooperation With Russia' - Turkish MP
    Turkey, Russia Have No Disagreements Over Ankara's Afrin Operation - Erdogan
    Russia Strives to Mediate a Dialogue Between Turkey and Syria - Journalist
    Russia, Turkey Sign Agreement With View to Russian Ka-32 Helicopter Supplies
    US Threatens Turkey With Sanctions in Case of Russian S-400 Purchase – Reports
    Tags:
    tourism, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok