Blast at Meeting Between Taliban, Afghan Security Forces Kills 20 - Official

Earlier, Reuters news agency reported about the explosion that took place amid Taliban fighters and the country's security forces celebrations of an unprecedented ceasefire, held during the Eid holiday.
The militants traveled through the contested district of Bati Kot in Nangarhar province with Afghan and Taliban flags, taking selfies and pictures with the Afghan forces and the locals.
VIDEO: Afghan Taliban chilling out with locals and Afghan security forces, waving both Taliban flag and Afghan national flag, filmed in Nangarhar. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/XMpvfKJLIe— F. Jeffery 👁 (@Natsecjeff) June 15, 2018
Previously Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar, stated as quoted by the agency, that casualties were feared.
#Taliban and #Afghan security forces jointly celebrates #EidulFitr in MaidanWardak province. The unprecedented move towards peace and ceasefire is gaining hearts of the #Afghans. @NasibAtta @thepashtuntimes @bashirgwakh @BRRubin @NSAAtmar pic.twitter.com/oJA2KQGYPU— Basir Pashteen Atiqzai (@BasirAtiqzai) June 15, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)