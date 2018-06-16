Blast at Meeting Between Taliban, Afghan Security Forces Kills 20 - Official

The explosion took place in Nangarhar province, Eastern Afghanistan Reuters reported, during celebrations of the Eid holiday marking the end of the Ramadan fasting season, which began on Friday and had resulted in a three-day ceasefire. At least 20 people were killed: both Taliban militants and civilians.

Earlier, Reuters news agency reported about the explosion that took place amid Taliban fighters and the country's security forces celebrations of an unprecedented ceasefire, held during the Eid holiday.

The militants traveled through the contested district of Bati Kot in Nangarhar province with Afghan and Taliban flags, taking selfies and pictures with the Afghan forces and the locals.

VIDEO: Afghan Taliban chilling out with locals and Afghan security forces, waving both Taliban flag and Afghan national flag, filmed in Nangarhar. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/XMpvfKJLIe — F. Jeffery 👁 (@Natsecjeff) June 15, 2018

Previously Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar, stated as quoted by the agency, that casualties were feared.