France Not Engaged in Military Actions in Yemeni Hodeidah - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - France is not engaged in any military actions in Yemeni Hodeidah port city but considers participation in the mine clearance operations after the military operation ended, the Ouest-France newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source in the country's defense ministry.

According to the media, a defense ministry representative stressed that France is not a party in the coalition and is not conducting military activities in the area. However, the country is discussing participation in clearance of the port of Hodeidah after the campaign, he reportedly added.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni government forces, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, launched a full-scale offensive to seize Hodeidah, which is a strategic stronghold of the Houthi rebels and a key entry point for humanitarian aid.

Yemen is in the grip of a violent conflict between the government forces of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.