France Not Engaged in Military Actions in Yemeni Hodeidah - Reports

According to the media, a defense ministry representative stressed that France is not a party in the coalition and is not conducting military activities in the area. However, the country is discussing participation in clearance of the port of Hodeidah after the campaign, he reportedly added.
READ MORE: Yemeni Gov't Forces Get Control Over Area to South of Hodeidah City – Reports
Yemen is in the grip of a violent conflict between the government forces of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
All comments
Show new comments (0)