Yemeni Gov't Forces Get Control Over Area to South of Hodeidah City – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Yemen’s government forces of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi supported by the Saudi-led coalition established control over the Ad Durayhimi area to the south from the northwestern Yemeni port city of al Hodeidah on Thursday, local media reported.

According to the Yemen News Agency (SABA), the governmental forces established control over the a market and a suburban resort, and continued to advance toward al Hodeidah.

On Wednesday, Saudi-led forces launched a full-scale offensive to recapture al Hodeidah from Houthi rebels. As the city is the main entry point for humanitarian aid, some organizations voiced concern over the escalation of the situation, with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) urging the parties to the conflict to spare civilians.

Yemen is in the grip of a violent conflict between the government forces of Hadi and the Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.