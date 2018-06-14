Egypt's New Government Swears in: Cabinet Undergoes Great Reshuffle

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Egyptian government underwent a significant reshuffle on Thursday, with replacements being made in the Defense, Interior, and Finance Ministries after President Abdel Fattah Sisi won a second term in office, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The new members of the cabinet, including Defense Minister Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed and Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik, have taken the oath of office.

Amr Nassar was appointed as the new trade and industry minister, and Mohammed Maait became the finance minister. At the same time, several cabinet members, such as Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek Mulla, retained their positions.

On June 7 the incumbent president asked then Housing Minister Moustafa Madbouly to form a new government after Prime Minister Sherif Ismail submitted his resignation.

Field Marshal Sisi has been the Egyptian president since June 2014, following the clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood movement, which had seized power amid the Arab Spring protests. In 2018 he was re-elected with 97 percent of votes in the March 26-28 poll with a 41-percent turnout.