Egypt's Sisi Re-Elected as President With More Than 90% of Votes - Reports

Earlier, state-owned daily Akhbar Al Yawm reported that Abdul Fattah Sisi has gained 21.5 million votes, winning the country's presidential election.
According to the newspaper, Sisi's rival Moussa Mustafa Moussa is lagging far behind with 721,000 votes.
A total of 60 million were eligible to vote in the three-day election, which started on Monday. Sisi is running for a second four-year term in office.
READ MORE: Egypt's Rising Economy Prompts Chinese President to Invite Sisi to BRICS Forum
Military personnel and police officers are not allowed to vote throughout the duration of their service, according to the Egyptian law. Convicts and persons suffering from mental disorders cannot vote also.
All comments
Show new comments (0)