Register
12:53 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

    Egypt's Sisi Re-Elected as President With More Than 90% of Votes - Reports

    © REUTERS/ The Egyptian Presidency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - According to media reports, incumbent Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Sisi has been reelected, with more than 90% of the votes.

    Earlier, state-owned daily Akhbar Al Yawm reported that Abdul Fattah Sisi has gained 21.5 million votes, winning the country's presidential election.

    According to the newspaper, Sisi's rival Moussa Mustafa Moussa is lagging far behind with 721,000 votes.

    A total of 60 million were eligible to vote in the three-day election, which started on Monday. Sisi is running for a second four-year term in office.

    READ MORE: Egypt's Rising Economy Prompts Chinese President to Invite Sisi to BRICS Forum

    View of Cairo, Egypt. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    'Unprecedented': Outlook of 3-day Presidential Vote in Egypt
    Polling stations have opened in Egypt on March 26, with voters having an opportunity to cast their ballots in this three-day presidential election. Only two candidates are running for presidency — Moussa Mostafa Moussa, the leader of the liberal Ghad Party, and incumbent President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

    Military personnel and police officers are not allowed to vote throughout the duration of their service, according to the Egyptian law. Convicts and persons suffering from mental disorders cannot vote also.

    Related:

    Egypt Approves $7bln Deal for Russian Industrial Zone Near Suez Canal
    Egypt May Lose $178Mln to US Steel Tariffs
    Court in Egypt Sentences 10 People to Death for Terrorism
    Tags:
    presidential election, Mustafa Moussa, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse