Egypt's Sisi Re-Elected as President With More Than 90% of Votes - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - According to media reports, incumbent Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Sisi has been reelected, with more than 90% of the votes.

Earlier, state-owned daily Akhbar Al Yawm reported that Abdul Fattah Sisi has gained 21.5 million votes, winning the country's presidential election.

According to the newspaper, Sisi's rival Moussa Mustafa Moussa is lagging far behind with 721,000 votes.

A total of 60 million were eligible to vote in the three-day election, which started on Monday. Sisi is running for a second four-year term in office.

Polling stations have opened in Egypt on March 26, with voters having an opportunity to cast their ballots in this three-day presidential election. Only two candidates are running for presidency — Moussa Mostafa Moussa, the leader of the liberal Ghad Party, and incumbent President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

Military personnel and police officers are not allowed to vote throughout the duration of their service, according to the Egyptian law. Convicts and persons suffering from mental disorders cannot vote also.