Netanyahu Praises US Envoy Haley for Supporting Israel at United Nations

"Israel appreciates the firm support of the Trump administration in Israel at the United Nations and Ambassador Haley's resolute statement today, which exposed the hypocrisy of the bias against Israel at the UN,” the prime minister of Israel said in a statement, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.
In his statement, Netanyahu stressed that "the unceasing focus of the United Nations in Israel shames the organization," saying that it diverts attention of the international community from other "burning issues." The prime minister added that Israel would “continue to seek ways to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”
The UNGA resolution was adopted by a vote of 120-8, with 45 nations abstaining. It largely followed the Kuwait-drafted resolution that was vetoed by the United States at the UN Security Council earlier this month.
"Today the UN made the morally bankrupt judgment that the recent Gaza violence is all Israel's fault. It is no wonder that no one takes the UN seriously as a force for Middle East peace," she said in a statement.
The US amendment to include Hamas criticism and a mention of the Israeli right to "self-defense" failed to pass after getting only 62 votes.
