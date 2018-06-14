Register
08:48 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018

    Netanyahu Praises US Envoy Haley for Supporting Israel at United Nations

    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised the Trump administration and US ambassador to the United Nations at the UN before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to condemn Israel's excessive force on the border with Gaza Strip.

    "Israel appreciates the firm support of the Trump administration in Israel at the United Nations and Ambassador Haley's resolute statement today, which exposed the hypocrisy of the bias against Israel at the UN,” the prime minister of Israel said in a statement, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

    Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem on May 14, 0218
    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    UN General Assembly Votes to Condemn Israel's 'Excessive Force' Against Gaza Protests
    The United Nations General Assembly held its 10th emergency meeting on Wednesday on Israel's response to protests along the border with Gaza. The assembly passed a resolution condemning excessive use of force by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians in Gaza and calling for their international protection.

    In his statement, Netanyahu stressed that "the unceasing focus of the United Nations in Israel shames the organization," saying that it diverts attention of the international community from other "burning issues." The prime minister added that Israel would “continue to seek ways to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

    The UNGA resolution was adopted by a vote of 120-8, with 45 nations abstaining. It largely followed the Kuwait-drafted resolution that was vetoed by the United States at the UN Security Council earlier this month.

    The results of a vote are posted in the General Assembly, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at United Nations headquarters
    © AP Photo / Manuel Elias/United Nations
    UNGA Jerusalem Vote is Pretext for Trump to Slash Foreign Aid – Analyst
    The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, criticized the resolution for making no mention of Hamas, a militant group controlling the Gaza exclave.

    "Today the UN made the morally bankrupt judgment that the recent Gaza violence is all Israel's fault. It is no wonder that no one takes the UN seriously as a force for Middle East peace," she said in a statement.

    The US amendment to include Hamas criticism and a mention of the Israeli right to "self-defense" failed to pass after getting only 62 votes.

    Related:

    US Calls for Emergency UN Security Council Meeting on Attacks Against Israel
    Israel Wants US to Keep F-35 'Upgrade Capabilities' Secret From Turkey – Reports
    Rockefeller-Funded NGOs Tied to Anti-Israeli Movements Banned in US - Report
    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Nikki Haley, Gaza Strip, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse