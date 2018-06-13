Register
22:53 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Laboratories and the plant for production of chemical weapon in Douma

    UK Proposes OPCW Begins Attributing Responsibility for Chemical Attacks in Syria

    © Sputnik / Nour Molhem
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    203

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom proposed to expand the mandate of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in Syria to allow it identify those responsible for the use of chemical weapons in the country, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

    "UK has tabled draft decision aimed at strengthening the ban on chemical weapons. We propose the OPCW begins attributing responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria. We also want action to support states to address the chemical terrorism threat. With proven technical expertise on chemical weapons the OPCW is the right body to study who is behind an attack," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

    The statement followed the release of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission's (FFM) report on chemical weapons use in Syria, which confirmed that sarin was very likely used as a chemical weapon in the south of Ltamenah, Syrian Arab Republic, on 24 March 2017. However, the document noted drawing final conclusions on the issue would require a longer period of time, due to "the collection of information and material, interviewing witnesses, as well as analysis of samples."

    READ MORE: OPCW Claims Sarin, Chlorine "Very Likely" Used in Syria in March 2017

    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Washington to Limit Input in UN Conference on Disarmament Due to Syria’s Presidency
    The existing OPCW Fact Finding Mission (FFM) is only responsible for the establishment of facts around the reports about the use of chemical weapons in Syria. The UN-OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) was mandated with attribution of responsibility for chemical attacks in Syria. However, this mission's mandate expired in November.

    The claimed use of chemical weapons in Syria has become one of the main topics of the international agenda within the last several years after numerous accusations by the Syrian opposition, as well as Western countries, against Syrian government forces. 

    The Syrian authorities have repeatedly said that their chemical weapons stockpiles had been destroyed under the supervision of the OPCW.

    Tags:
    chemical weapons, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), United Kingdom, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse