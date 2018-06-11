Hamas to Continue Protests on Gaza Border 'Achieving All Goals' - Official

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian radical movement Hamas will continue protests on the Israeli border until the organization achieves all its goals, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the political bureau of Hamas, told Sputnik.

"Some goals have been achieved thanks to these protests, and they will continue until we reach all our goals," leader of the political bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh said, adding that the residents of Gaza drew attention to the Palestinian problem over the protests.

Haniyeh added that the protests also helped the Palestinians to "confirm their right for the return to the abandoned territories."

The situation on the Israeli-Gaza border has significantly worsened over the past several months. Since March 30, the Palestinians have been holding mass rallies, known as the Great March of Return, near the border, which have already claimed the lives of 135 Palestinians as Israel responded with riot dispersal means, according to media reports.

© REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinians Protest on Gaza Border on 'Al-Quds Day' as IDF Deploys Iron Dome

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip

The Israeli government, along with a number of other countries, refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.