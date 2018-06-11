UN Secretary General Calls for Investigation of Air Strikes in Syria's Idlib

"The Secretary-General expresses deep concern about the airstrikes that reportedly targeted the village of Zardana in northern rural Idlib on the night of 7 to 8 June, killing dozens including children. He calls for a full investigation into the attacks, especially allegations that there was also a second strike targeting first responders, to establish accountability," the statement said.
On Friday, Russian Defense Ministry rebutted allegations of an airstrike carried out by a Russian warplane on June 7 near the village of Zardana in Syria's Idlib province.
The allegations were earlier made by the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Right and the White Helmets, it specified. The ministry also noted that the area had been a site of "violent clashes between a large detachment of the Nusra Front terrorist organization and its implacable enemy, Jaysh Al-Ahrar opposition group, with the use of heavy artillery weapons.
