Register
19:13 GMT +309 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Turkish troops take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

    Turkey Constructs 475-Mile Wall Along Syrian Border – Reports

    © AP Photo / DHA-Depo Photos
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey has constructed a 764-kilometer (475-mile) concrete wall along the country’s border with Syria, he Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday, citing an anonymous Turkish official.

    According to the outlet, the wall, which incorporates layers of physical, electronic and advanced technology, was constructed in six Turkish provinces — Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, Kilis, Hatay, Mardin, and Sirnak — in order to prevent illegal crossings and smuggling, and to foster security of the border with Syria, which has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011.

    READ MORE: Analyst: US Wants to Stop Turkey From Using Syria's Agenda for Its Own Interests

    Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol a street in the northern Syrian town of Manbij (File)
    © AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Turkey Reportedly Plans to Establish Joint ‘Safe Zone’ in Syria, Iraq
    The main portion of the wall (564 kilometers) was built by the TOKI, a state-backed housing agency, while the other 200 kilometers were constructed by the governorates of the border provinces, the agency added.

    A project for the construction of an 826-kilometers wall along the shared border was launched in 2015. The barrier covers almost the whole length of the Turkish-Syrian border, which is 911 kilometers long, according to the agency.

    It also reported that Turkey had almost finished building a 144-kilometer wall along the Iranian border.

    Related:

    Turkey, US Agreed Roadmap of YPG's Withdrawal From Syria's Manbij
    Turkish Opposition Presidential Hopeful Wants to Restore Relations With Syria
    Turkey, US to Decide How to Govern Syria's Manbij After Kurdish Withdrawal
    Tags:
    border wall, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse