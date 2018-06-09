Register
    Turkish troops take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

    Analyst: US Wants to Stop Turkey From Using Syria's Agenda for Its Own Interests

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week to try and ease tensions between the two NATO allies, but Aydin Sezer, a journalist and political scientist, told Sputnik that the real results of these talks will only be clear after the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey.

    Aydin Sezer believes that the July 4 negotiations held in Washington between Cavusoglu and Pompeo have cast a shadow over the upcoming presidential election in Turkey.

    “The course and results of the talks should be viewed through the prism of the pre-election process in which Turkey that's going on now. This is due to the foreign policy pursued by the ruling Justice and Development Party in recent years, within which, in particular, we observe how large-scale military operations [in Syria] – Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch – are being used as an internal political influence tool.”

    Sezer stressed that the goal of achieving some sort of deal with Washington seems more important than its benefit for the country.

    “We are witnessing a situation in which the very fact of reaching an agreement with Washington replaces the important questions about whether this agreement is, in fact, good for Turkey, whether the parties will follow the action plan outlined in the framework of the agreement, and so on.”

    He also noted that the US might be using these talks to try and control Tukey in Syria.

    “In my opinion, the US, when holding negotiations with Turkey, is trying to prevent Ankara from using the situation in Syria in its domestic political interests just before the elections, and to prevent possible military intervention by the Turkish armed forces in the Syrian territory in the region of Manbij."

    Though Turkey and the United States have endorsed the road map for Syria’s Manbij province, which will lead to the withdrawal of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), disputes between Ankara and Washington remain, including Turkey’s purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia and the fate of American pastor Andrew Brunson arrested in Turkey in 2016. Thus, Sezer believes that the final results of the talks will be understood only after the Turkish elections.

    “If it were not for the current electoral situation which influences all spheres of life in Turkey we could have gotten a clearer understanding of the issues discussed during the negotiations with the US, what consequences will the decisions made there have for Turkey, as well as what steps Ankara intends to undertake in Iraqi Qandil and Sinjar.

    In general, everything indicates that we will be able to see the real results of the talks between Ankara and Washington after the June 24 elections and, most likely, Turkey will have to pay in some shape or form for these talks,” Sezer concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article by Aydin Sezer are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse