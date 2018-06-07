Erdogan’s Supporters Post Video With Cyprus Shown as Turkish Territory

Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party has posted a video that includes the map of Turkey, complete with the contested island of Cyprus.

The Nationalist Movement Party of Turkey, which supports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has posted a video showing the contested island of Cyprus — a sovereign country in its own right — as Turkish territory.

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel Erdogan: If Cyprus Continues Unilateral Ops in Mediterranean, Region to Face Security Threat

Most of the video depicts children playing in the wild, but then it changes to a map of Turkey, marked with the party's three crescent moon logo.

On June 24, Turkey will have preterm parliamentary and presidential elections.

The crisis between Greek and Turkish Cypriots stems from mid-20th century, when the British Empire seized control of the island. The crisis climaxed in 1974 in an armed revolt undertaken by proponents of the country joining Greece. Turkey, claiming to protect its compatriots on the island, sent in a 30,000-strong expeditionary corps and took control over about one third of the island. An independent state has been established on this territory: the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The Republic is only recognized by Ankara. The rest of the island is divided between the Republic of Cyprus, a UN-controlled demilitarized zone and two British military bases.

In 2004, the Republic of Cyprus became an EU member. In order for Turkey to become a EU member, Brussels requires Ankara to acknowledge the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus over the entirety of the island.