Egypt's Cabinet Submits Resignation to President

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi was inaugurated on June 2 for a second four-year term after winning the presidential election two months ago. He now needs to form a new government.

According to the constitution, the Cabinet of Ministers is supposed to resign after the country’s president assumes office.

Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail has submitted his resignation to the president; he has been serving as prime minister since September 2015.

Abdel Fattah Sisi has been the Egyptian president since June 2014. He was re-elected this year with 97 percent of the vote in the March 26-28 poll, which saw a turnout of 41-percent.

Sisi recalled during his inauguration ceremony the success of a number of programs launched during his first term in office, aimed at improving infrastructure and creating jobs. He noted that healthcare, education and culture would be the center of his attention during his second presidential term.

