Register
04:33 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    George W. Bush struggles to put on a poncho during Donald Trump's inauguration.

    Knockoff, and Possibly Genuine, US Military Uniforms on Sale in Kabul (PHOTOS)

    © Youtube/CBS News
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US military items, including uniforms, continue to be sold openly in the Afghan capital of Kabul despite a terrorist attack Wednesday in which assailants wore US-style gear.

    Members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters guard during a patrol in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    'Mostly Failed': SIGAR Slams US 16-Year Effort to Stabilize Afghanistan
    Hundreds of vendors reportedly operate at "Bush Bazaar," a black market in Kabul that sells everything from Meals, Ready to Eat (commonly known as MREs) to knockoff American military apparel. The market's name is derived from former US President George W Bush, who made the call to invade the country some 17 years ago in October 2001, just a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks. 

    "Some of the uniforms and accessories seem genuine or are very good knockoffs," Stars and Stripes reported after paying the market a visit. The outlet reported that it only costs about $60 to obtain most components of a "convincing" uniform.

    Wednesday, seven militants traveling in a captured Humvee set off a suicide bomb and then open fired on the Afghan Interior Ministry. Gen. John Nicholson, the highest-level US commander in Afghanistan, told reporters at the Pentagon over a video call that guards at the building noticed that the uniforms worn by the attackers resembled older versions of those used by US soldiers.

    It isn't known for sure whether the Taliban or the local Daesh affiliate were behind the attack, although one of the assailants was captured, according to Nicholson. The Daesh affiliate, called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant — Khorasan Province, claimed responsibility, but Nicholson said that the tactics were more in line with the Taliban's Haqqani network, a unit within the Taliban that is considered its most dangerous.

    "We have seen [US] uniforms used in the past," Nicholson said, noting "it's been well over a year since we've seen that." 

    (File) A B-52 Stratofortress from the 28th Air Expeditionary Wing moving in to refuel from a KC-10 Extender, from the 60th Air Expeditionary Group 30 October on its way back to Diego Garcia after a successful bombing mission over Afghanistan
    © AFP 2018 / US AIR FORCE/CEDRIC H RUDISILL
    US Military Focus Shifts from Iraq, Syria to Afghanistan, Bombing Report Shows

    Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid would not confirm whether they were responsible for the attack, but the spokesperson told Stars and Stripes that the group is "very rich when it comes to military uniforms."

    According to the Mujahid, some were easily obtained from markets, but most had fallen into their hands after insurgents raided government buildings and stores. "We don't use them much, so we have plenty," Mujahid said.

    It only took Stars and Stripes about 30 minutes to find such a uniform at Bush Bazaar, where they purchased a "used set" for $35 from a shop run by an 18-year-old and 11-year-old. Uniforms in US soldiers' present style were far easier to come by. 

    American soldiers wait on the tarmac in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, eastern of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Fuel Fiasco: $154 Million in US Gas Could be in Taliban Hands - US Military

    Other items that appeared to have been pilfered from the US military included "nearly every type of drink found in military dining facility coolers," Stars and Stripes reported. Boots similar to those worn by soldiers, US military- and Afghan military-style patches, and even MREs containing pork — which is forbidden in Islam — were also available for purchase.

    Officials at Resolute Support, NATO's mission in Afghanistan, were unable to say for sure how many of its shipments are lost or stolen each year. In 2012, the rate was 1 percent — about 800 truckloads worth of goods.

    However, US troops have also been caught making orders for extra goods, which they'd then sell to Afghan vendors. In April, the US military admitted in a report to having lost a whopping $154.4 million in fuel meant for the Afghan government over the years, Sputnik News reported. Corruption in the Afghan government was partially blamed in the report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, but like the other supplies, servicemembers had also stolen a good deal of the fuel themselves.

    Related:

    Blast Kills Two People, Injures 25 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar (PHOTO)
    WATCH: Circling US Drones Bombard Taliban Column Near Farah, Afghanistan
    US Soldier Who Fired Into Civilian Truck in Afghanistan Acquitted (VIDEO)
    Four Taliban Members Killed by Their Own Bomb in Afghanistan - Reports
    Blast Kills at Least 6, Injures up to 20 in Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Reports
    Taliban, Daesh Conduct Attacks in Afghanistan, Leading to 17 Victims - Reports
    Tags:
    US military, corruption, Daesh, Taliban, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse