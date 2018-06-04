Jordanian PM Mulki Submits Resignation Amid Ongoing Protests - Source

Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Fawzi Al-Mulki has submitted his resignation amid ongoing protests across the country, a source said Monday.

Massive protests have been engulfing the Jordanian capital and other cities since May 30, after the government proposed a set of economic reforms aimed at raising taxes and reducing spending in accordance with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) requirements.

The legislative proposal is yet to be approved by the country's parliament. Jordan's prime minister and trade union representatives tried to negotiate a compromise on taxes on May 2, but the efforts ultimately failed and the protests continued.

