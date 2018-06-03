PHOTO and VIDEO of Jordan Rocked by Protests Against Austerity Measures

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Amman demanding that the government reject IMF-suggested reforms focused on austerity measures.

Massive protests have been taking place in the Jordanian capital and other cities since May 30, after the government proposed a set of economic reforms aimed at raising taxes and reducing spending in accordance with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) requirements. The legislative proposal is yet to be approved by the country's parliament. Jordan's prime minister and trade union representatives tried to negotiate a compromise on taxes on May 2, but the efforts ultimately failed and the protests continued.

Jordan Rocked by Biggest Protests in Years as Demonstrators Rally Against Austerity Measureshttps://t.co/NwenvSCMKN pic.twitter.com/AiNdI90qC3 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 3, 2018

Tear gas & batons: Police restrain tax protests in Jordan https://t.co/Or0Ydb9nYQ — Breaking News (@bringheadline) June 3, 2018

Big Protests are happening in #Jordan over living costs, price of bread, gas, payments… Video from Amman last night shows clashes between protesters and police: pic.twitter.com/E2CM9f1WYy — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 2, 2018

Massive protests in Amman yesterday, 100 meters away from Prime Minister office, and all over Jordan. protests started against the new proposed taxation low, but now against government and its policies.#JordanStrikes #Jordan #JordanProtests pic.twitter.com/NZIaMoXPlZ — yousef A. ibrahim (@yousef_ibra) June 3, 2018

‘We will not kneel:’ Angry protests rocked cities across #Jordan overnight against IMF-backed austerity measures including a new income tax draft law and price hikes, hours after the government and unions failed to reach an agreement to end the standoff https://t.co/TvcsGWWDqL pic.twitter.com/zeeFSw5NyW — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 3, 2018

Continued protests in #Jordan are among the many events that bear watching in the week to come. Stay informed with the Geopolitical Calendar. https://t.co/qcobUsqj8F pic.twitter.com/JxZEPKQlmr — Stratfor (@Stratfor) June 3, 2018

2 a.m. and protests continuing in Amman. Armored cars and riot police but peaceful protest. People say they support #Jordan’s king but call for new government to end economic misery, threat of new taxes, price hikes. pic.twitter.com/F1PnW45vaG — jane arraf (@janearraf) June 2, 2018

3rd consecutive night of protests in #Jordan.

Mobilization mainly socio-economic: new harsh income tax under IMF-designed plan + raise in fuel & electricity prices.

Spread from Amman to Irbid, Jarash, Zarqa, & Maan (most cities already rocked by “bread riots” in the 1980s). pic.twitter.com/UEMHEuzO1P — Joseph Bahout باحوط (@jobahout) June 2, 2018

Jordan has faced a sharp increase in the prices of basic goods despite a series of economic measures adopted under the supervision of the IMF, after Amman received a $723 million loan from it in 2016.