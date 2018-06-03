PHOTO and VIDEO of Jordan Rocked by Protests Against Austerity Measures

Massive protests have been taking place in the Jordanian capital and other cities since May 30, after the government proposed a set of economic reforms aimed at raising taxes and reducing spending in accordance with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) requirements. The legislative proposal is yet to be approved by the country's parliament. Jordan's prime minister and trade union representatives tried to negotiate a compromise on taxes on May 2, but the efforts ultimately failed and the protests continued.
Jordan Rocked by Biggest Protests in Years as Demonstrators Rally Against Austerity Measureshttps://t.co/NwenvSCMKN pic.twitter.com/AiNdI90qC3— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 3, 2018
Tear gas & batons: Police restrain tax protests in Jordan https://t.co/Or0Ydb9nYQ— Breaking News (@bringheadline) June 3, 2018
Big Protests are happening in #Jordan over living costs, price of bread, gas, payments… Video from Amman last night shows clashes between protesters and police: pic.twitter.com/E2CM9f1WYy— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 2, 2018
Protesters head to 4th circle after police/gendarmerie pushed them out of 7th circle #JordanProtests #JordanStrikes #إضراب_الأردن #الدوار_الرابع #معناش pic.twitter.com/lXxuxZ1i7S— Hannah Patchett (@hannahmpatchett) June 2, 2018
Protests happening all over Amman. This one's in Muqabalain #JordanProtests #JordanStrikes #إضراب_الأردن #الدوار_الرابع #معناش pic.twitter.com/e6v3jzUw3J— Hannah Patchett (@hannahmpatchett) June 2, 2018
Massive protests in Amman yesterday, 100 meters away from Prime Minister office, and all over Jordan. protests started against the new proposed taxation low, but now against government and its policies.#JordanStrikes #Jordan #JordanProtests pic.twitter.com/NZIaMoXPlZ— yousef A. ibrahim (@yousef_ibra) June 3, 2018
‘We will not kneel:’ Angry protests rocked cities across #Jordan overnight against IMF-backed austerity measures including a new income tax draft law and price hikes, hours after the government and unions failed to reach an agreement to end the standoff https://t.co/TvcsGWWDqL pic.twitter.com/zeeFSw5NyW— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 3, 2018
Photos of Saturday night's protests close to Prime Ministry in #Amman, #Jordan, where thousands gathered for the third consecutive night: https://t.co/xso6M2tVt1 by @alisaadi_ #JordanProtests #jordanStrike pic.twitter.com/GIy0k4qszT— 7iber | حبر (@7iber) June 3, 2018
Continued protests in #Jordan are among the many events that bear watching in the week to come. Stay informed with the Geopolitical Calendar. https://t.co/qcobUsqj8F pic.twitter.com/JxZEPKQlmr— Stratfor (@Stratfor) June 3, 2018
2 a.m. and protests continuing in Amman. Armored cars and riot police but peaceful protest. People say they support #Jordan’s king but call for new government to end economic misery, threat of new taxes, price hikes. pic.twitter.com/F1PnW45vaG— jane arraf (@janearraf) June 2, 2018
#Jordan: Women not only heavily present at the protests but also leading chants. #Amman #JordanStrikes #JO pic.twitter.com/snZRkmS4Xh— Hazem Zureiqat حازم زريقات (@hazem) June 2, 2018
3rd consecutive night of protests in #Jordan.— Joseph Bahout باحوط (@jobahout) June 2, 2018
Mobilization mainly socio-economic: new harsh income tax under IMF-designed plan + raise in fuel & electricity prices.
Spread from Amman to Irbid, Jarash, Zarqa, & Maan (most cities already rocked by “bread riots” in the 1980s). pic.twitter.com/UEMHEuzO1P
Jordan has faced a sharp increase in the prices of basic goods despite a series of economic measures adopted under the supervision of the IMF, after Amman received a $723 million loan from it in 2016.
All comments
Show new comments (0)