Delegation of EU Lawmakers to Pay Official Visit to Damascus - Syrian Parliament

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A delegation of lawmakers from the European Union will pay an official visit to Damascus and will also visit some liberated provinces in Syria, a spokesman for the People's Council of Syria told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A delegation of EU lawmakers will visit Damascus and meet with the People's Council's speaker Hammouda Sabbagh," the spokesman said.

Among the delegates, there will be lawmakers from Croatia and Slovakia.

Last December a delegation of Swedish MP's visited the war-torn state, indicating, that international sanctions, imposed by the EU on Damascus, primarily affect civilians and questioning Stokholm's policy on the issue.

The European Union introduced sanctions "against Syria and persons responsible for the violent repression against the civilian population" in May 2011, during the Arab Spring protests, which led to the ongoing civil war in the country.