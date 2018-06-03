Libyan National Army Destroys Militants' Arms Depots in Derna

BENGHAZI (Libya) (Sputnik) – The Air Force of the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has carried out airstrikes on militants from the Shura Council of Mujahideen in Derna, destroying their arms depots, LNA spokesman Khalifa Obeidi told Sputnik.

In late May, the LNA liberated the entrance of the city of Derna from terrorists.

“Libyan Air Force’s fighters carried out airstrikes on late Saturday, June 2, on main arms depots of the Shura Council of Mujahideen in Derna as well as a hospital belonging to terrorist groups,” Obeidi said.

According to the spokesman, the arms depots have been fully destroyed.

In May, Haftar announced the start of a military operation to liberate Derna, which has been controlled by the militants since the overthrow of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. On May 8, a Libyan military source told Sputnik that the LNA took control of Derna’s eastern districts.