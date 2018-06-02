Palestinian Driver Tries to Hit Israeli Soldiers With Car, Shot Dead - IDF

A driver attempted to run down Israeli soldiers in his car in Hebron; the driver was shot, and there were no casualties among the military, the army press service reported.

"Some time ago, an attempt was made to attack in the city of Hebron… The military opened fire on a terrorist who tried to attack the forces placed on the spot. The terrorist has been shot. There are no casualties among the military," the press service of the Israeli army said.

Earlier, according to the IDF, a bomb, placed to target Israeli soldiers, detonated at the border during the clearing procedure, provoking a backstroke. As a result, three Palestinians died in the military observation post.

Since the beginning of the violent clashes on the Gaza border on March 30, 115 Palestinians have been killed, while as many as 13,300 people have been injured, the Palestinian officials reported. The Israeli forces said they were suppressing the demonstrators in order to prevent mass infiltration of the protestors through the Gaza border.