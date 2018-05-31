Nusra Front Terrorists Try to Rebrand, US Updates Sanctions Against It

"The Department of State has amended the designation of al-Nusra Front — an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria — to include Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other aliases," the release stated. "[T]oday’s designation serves notice that the United States is not fooled by this al-Qaeda affiliate’s attempt to rebrand itself."
READ MORE: Russia Has No Evidence US-Led Coalition Targets Nusra Front Terrorists — Lavrov
The Nusra Front, also known as Jabhat al-Nusra and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, is an affiliate of al-Qaeda.
The group established the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in January of 2017 to secure the territories it holds in Syria, the release said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)