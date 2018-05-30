Israel Approves Construction of Almost 2,000 Homes in West Bank - Reports

Israel has given the green light to the construction of 1,958 new settlement units in the West Bank, Peace Now, an Israeli movement monitoring settlements activity, told AFP.
According to the settlements watchdog, about 700 homes have already been totally approved, whereas the rest have moved through the first stage of approval.
The movement's statement reads that settlement-building activities have dramatically increased during US President Donald Trump's tenure, with some 14,000 approvals, which is three times more than before Trump's inauguration.
Some sponsors of a peace process, among whom are Russia and the EU, have repeatedly warned that Israeli settlement activities undermine any chance for a two-state solution, which involves the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.
