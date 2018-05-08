WATCH Demonstration of First Drone Given to Israeli Settlement to Prevent Terror

The drone, for which the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews donated $37,000, has night-vision cameras in order to quickly identify terrorists.
Efrat Council head Oded Revivi told the Jerusalem Post that the device would greatly enhance the security of the settlement, since earlier people had to look for infiltrators in the dark themselves, whereas now the drone can provide better information and help find possible terrorists.
The drone’s acquisition was prompted by a stabbing attack on one of the settlement's residents in December 2016. According to the Efrat Council, the perpetrator was a Palestinian who infiltrated the settlement, which is not surrounded by a fence, though does have radars and security cameras. He was never detained.
Israel: Special Drones over Efrat. 06-05-2018 pic.twitter.com/hxb4RsiUQv— Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) May 7, 2018
