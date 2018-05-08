Register
18:37 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Efrat Drone Drill

    WATCH Demonstration of First Drone Given to Israeli Settlement to Prevent Terror

    © Photo: YouTube/JewishPressTV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Efrat is the first Israeli settlement to adopt drone technology to help its civilian security team prevent terrorist attacks amid mass Palestinian protests continuing on the Israeli border in the Gaza Strip.

    The drone, for which the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews donated $37,000, has night-vision cameras in order to quickly identify terrorists.

    READ MORE: Stop 'Hunting': Palestine Urges UN to Respond to Killing of Protesters by Israel

    Efrat Council head Oded Revivi told the Jerusalem Post that the device would greatly enhance the security of the settlement, since earlier people had to look for infiltrators in the dark themselves, whereas now the drone can provide better information and help find possible terrorists.

    An Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter plane
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv / DSC_0461
    Iran Envoy to UN Slams 'Rogue' State of Israel Protected by US
    "We are going to have this drone in our own yard in case we do have any other terrorists who want to come into Efrat. We will be able to raise the drone into the air, freeze the situation, get a good visual picture and direct the army and police forces to exactly where the terrorists are hiding," he pointed out as quoted by the media.

    The drone’s acquisition was prompted by a stabbing attack on one of the settlement's residents in December 2016. According to the Efrat Council, the perpetrator was a Palestinian who infiltrated the settlement, which is not surrounded by a fence, though does have radars and security cameras. He was never detained.

    Related:

    Israel Vows to Retaliate Against Aggression as US Ready to Decide on Iran Deal
    Israeli Parliament Considers to Deprive Palestine Budget of Martyrs Compensation
    Erdogan Slams Int'l Community's Disregard for Palestinians Killed by Israel
    Israeli Opposition Warns Netanyahu Against 'Empty' Allegations on Iran Nukes
    Israeli Threats Against Assad Really Recognition That He's 'Here to Stay' – Prof
    Israel 'Incapable' of Eliminating Assad – Iranian Lawmaker
    Arab League Claims It Managed to Thwart Israel's UNSC Seat Bid
    Tags:
    drone, terrorism, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse