Register
17:03 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014

    Prince William's Visit to Palestine May Help to Solve Recognition Issue - Envoy

    © REUTERS / NY Post/Chad Rachman/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The forthcoming visit of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, to the occupied Palestinian territories might help the two parties build a more comprehensive relationship and become a step toward resolving Palestine's recognition issue, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Manuel Hassassian told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "It is hoped that this historic and very symbolic visit will help build stronger relations and be a stepping stone towards resolving the issue of recognition and may bring the UK closer to acknowledging the wrong done to the Palestinian people by the Balfour Declaration, because of which, they still suffer today," Hassassian said.

    Last week, it was announced that Prince William would visit the Palestinian territories as part of his five-day Middle Eastern tour, which is due to begin on June 24. As part of his travel, Prince William will also pay visits to Israel and Jordan.

    READ MORE: Jerusalem is Palestine's Capital, US Reputation Almost at Zero — Erdogan

    ​In 1917, then UK Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour expressed London’s support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine and an Ottoman region with a minority Jewish population, in a letter to Jewish community leader Walter Rothschild. The statement, which laid the foundation for the establishment of the State of Israel, later came to be known as Balfour Declaration.

    Palestinians, wounded in previous weeks during mass protests against Israeli forces along the border of the Palestinian enclave, dubbed The Great March of Return, await medical check-up at the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Gaza City (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Palestine’s ICC Move ‘Symbolic’, Only BDS Movement Can End Israeli Occupation

    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, along with the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government, along with a number of other countries, refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations. The United Kingdom does not recognize Palestine as a state.

    Related:

    Twitter Welcomes Third Child of UK's Prince William and his Wife Kate
    Prince William’s Antics Steal Show at Royal Variety Performance (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    recognition, Prince William, Palestine, Israel, United Kingdom, West Bank, East Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse