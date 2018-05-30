Register
30 May 2018
    News conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    US Sought 'Total Confrontation' With Iran When Leaving Nuke Deal - Lavrov

    Middle East
    The United States was counting on a total confrontation with Iran by leaving the nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said speaking at the Primakov Readings.

    "I remember the apocalyptic predictions of the 1980s about a 'nuclear winter,'" he said. "Fortunately, it did not come to pass, although the 'Arab Spring' came, which, through a series of tragic events, also exacerbated the problem of weapons of mass destruction."

    "I am referring to the withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program with the view of organizing a total confrontation with Iran, and many staged situations involving the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government aimed at changing the regime in Damascus," Lavrov added.

    Moscow would like US foreign policy to be more predictable, Sergei Lavrov said.

    "Factors and actors influence Washington's foreign policy and not just always in one direction, but very often in the very opposite. And colossal shares of foreign policy decisions in Washington are taken with an eye to the domestic political situation. And the closer the midterm elections, the more it will be manifested," Lavrov said.

    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the 2015 JCPOA, which provided for the gradual lifting of the anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran's maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. Besides, Trump decided to reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran.

    The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union after long and intense negotiations. Tehran has repeatedly stated that it would give a harsh response if Washington departs from the JCPOA commitments.

    The two-day Primakov Readings forum kicked off on Tuesday. This year, 65 internationally renowned foreign experts from 22 countries, along with 600 Russian politicians, diplomats, businessmen and experts take part in the summit.

