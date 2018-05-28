Sirens Warn of Possible Incoming Attack in Israel Over Fire From Gaza - IDF

The alarm of a possible incoming rocket attack sounded in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Israeli military said, as quoted by Reuters.

Sirens indicating incoming rockets were reportedly activated in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council district, including the southern Israeli city of Sderot, not far from the Gaza border.

20,000 people were ordered to take cover in bomb shelters; however, it was unclear whether any rockets had landed on Israeli territory.

The Israeli military said that the cause of the alarm sirens in the settlements on the border with the Gaza Strip was machine-gunned fire from the territory of the Palestinian enclave.

Moments ago, following reports of sirens sounding in the city of Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, heavy machine gun fire was identified emanating from the Gaza Strip towards Israel — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 28 мая 2018 г.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Earlier the same day, an Israeli tank attacked a militant observation post in response to an attempted violation of the border by two Palestinians and shelling from the enclave while trying to detain them.

A Hamas fighter was killed in the Israeli tank fire in northern Gaza.

Israel has justified its actions citing security reasons, saying it is defending its borders and blames Hamas for encouraging thousands of Palestinians to break through the border and attack Israelis.