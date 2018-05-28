Up to 13 Palestinians Injured During Israeli Operation in West Bank – Reports

Those wounded obtained light injuries and were taken to a hospital, the director of Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, Ahmad Beitawi, told WAFA news agency. At least nine people were detained during the strike, the media outlet added.
According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the purpose of the operation was to find people responsible for the death of an Israeli soldier. He was injured during an anti-terrorism operation in the same refugee camp on Saturday and later succumbed to his wounds.
Since the beginning of the violent clashes on the Gaza border on March 30, 115 Palestinians have been killed, while as many as 13,300 people have been injured, the Palestinian officials reported. The Israeli forces said they were suppressing the demonstrators in order to prevent mass infiltration of the protestors through the Gaza border.
