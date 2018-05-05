‘God is With Us’: WATCH Palestinians Try to Break Through Israel Border Fence

Footage released by Al-Jazeera on Friday shows a group of Palestinians running up to the border fence on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, screaming "God is with us." This is the sixth week of mass protests raging in the Palestinian territory.

Several young men, shouting out "God is with us, we are crossing the fence," have tried to enter Israel, damaging the fence on the border with the Gaza Strip, a video, released by Al-Jazeera on Friday shows.

Related information about the perpetrators was also reported Friday by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which claimed they had prevented two attempts by protesters seeking to damage the border fence and cross into Israeli territory. According to the IDF, similar attacks have continued throughout Saturday.

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies along the fence, blocking the Gaza Strip from Tel Aviv-controlled territory for six weeks: since March 30. The protests, called the Great March of Return, are aimed at returning Palestinians displaced by Israel's war of independence in 1948.

Despite the fact that dozens of participants of the rallies have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been injured, they intend to continue the march until May 15, the Israeli Independence Day, when they will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the displacement of the Palestinian population, which Palestinians call "al-Nakba," or "the catastrophe."