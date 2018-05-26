Register
16:23 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kamov Ka-52 Hokum-B / Alligator attack helicopters operate near the Syrian city of Al Qaryatayn from which terrorists have been expelled. (File)

    US Promises "Firm" Measures if Damascus Breaks Ceasefire in Daraa

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The region of Daraa is enjoying a ceasefire negotiated after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in July 2017. The region, known as the "cradle of the revolution" during the Arab Spring in 2011, is now mostly controlled by numerous anti-government organizations.

    The US State Department issued a statement late Friday saying it was "concerned" by leaflets, which were reportedly dropped by government aircraft in the province of Daraa. According to reports circulating among pro-opposition monitors, the leaflets called on the militants to stop fighting and reconcile with the Syrian government, otherwise they would allegedly "gamble their lives" and head to "inevitable death."

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Hits Syrian Army Base — Reports

    "We also caution the Syrian regime against any actions that risk broadening the conflict or jeopardize the ceasefire," said spokeswoman Heather Nauert, noting that the ceasefire had been reaffirmed by Washington and Moscow last November. "As a guarantor of this de-escalation area with Russia and Jordan, the United States will take firm and appropriate measures in response to Assad regime violations," she added.

    Soldiers near Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in south Damascus
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    WATCH Syrian Army Strikes Daesh Positions With Golan-1000 Rocket System
    Earlier this week, a spokesman for the General Command of the Syrian Army announced the complete liberation of Damascus after Daesh* terrorists were ousted from their remaining strongholds in the al-Yarmouk Camp district of Syria's capital.

    The Daraa province, where the first anti-government riots started in 2011, is now only partly controlled by Damascus, while many armed factions and terrorist organizations, including Daesh, are present in the region.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    WATCH Syrian Army Strikes Daesh Positions With Golan-1000 Rocket System
    Turkey, US Agree on Roadmap for Cooperation in Syria's Manbij
    Syrian Army Calls On Militants in Southern Syria to Surrender Ahead of Offensive
    Syria May Need Over $400Bln to Be Rebuilt, Relies on Russian Aid - Minister
    Tags:
    Syrian war, leaflets, Daesh, State Department, Heather Nauert, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse